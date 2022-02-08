<strong>Karachi:</strong> The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed 73-year-old former player Wasim Bari as the wicket-keeping consultant at its high performance centre here. Once the news of the appointment came out there was plenty of backlash from critics who questioned the logic behind appointing Bari. <p></p> <p></p>The PCB said that it had created the post of wicket-keeping consultant on the request of Bari and as an acknowledgement of his services to Pakistan cricket. Bari is a respected figure in Pakistan cricket having also captained the national team. <p></p> <p></p>"He was working as director of the high performance centre but his contract expired on 31st December and he requested to be given a three-month extension," a PCB source said. <p></p> <p></p>He said PCB chairman Ramiz Raja, out of respect for the former captain, had asked for the special post to be created and approved the three-month extension for Bari, who played 81 Tests and 51 ODIs for Pakistan. <p></p> <p></p>Bari has held several senior positions in the board having worked as its director cricket operations, chief selector and national team manager and also head at the national cricket academy. <p></p> <p></p>The board has said that it had advertised for the position of director of the high performance centre in Karachi and an appointment would be made soon.