After Mohammed Hafeez testing negative left the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) red-faced, the board was at it again and of course for all the wrong reasons. In a tweet posted by the PCB ahead of the team’s departure for the United Kingdom, the board got the spelling of its own country wrong. Instead of ‘Pakistan’, it read ‘Pakiatan’. We understand it is a typo and not done on purpose, but Twitteratti was quick to spot it and then, as expected, hilarious memes followed.

