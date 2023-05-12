PCB Chief Najam Sethi Proposes New Hybrid Model As Asia Cup 2023 Hosts, Threatens To Leave ACC If Denied

The Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Najam Sethi has proposed a new hybrid model allowing them to host some matches in Pakistan

New Delhi: The drama around Asia Cup 2023 hosting rights is not ending. A new chapter is unfolding daily. In the latest update on the rift between PCB and BCCI, the Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Najam Sethi has proposed a new hybrid model allowing them to host some matches in Pakistan. However, Sethi has also threatened to leave the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) if the model is rejected too.

In order to have some matches of the Asia Cup 2023 in Pakistan, the PCB is currently attempting to persuade the Asian Cricket Council to allow only four first-round games to take place in their country or probably they would have no choice except to withdraw their membership from ACC.

PCB chief Najam Sethi's 'Hybrid Model' of Pakistan hosting their home games apart from the clash against India, has been rejected by other members. In response to that, PCB has also rejected the idea of hosting Asia Cup 2023 games in Sri Lanka.

"Yes, Najam Sethi as part of the plan B of the hybrid model proposed by us for the Asia Cup has informed the ACC this week in Dubai that PCB would be satisfied hosting four games at home," a reliable source close to the cricket board said.

As per the sources, the PCB chief has proposed that Pakistan vs Nepal match and Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, and Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh matches be hosted by them.

"The one challenge now facing the ACC and us as host is that Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and India are insisting the event shouldn't be held in UAE in September as the weather is very hot," the source said.

"In the recent past, BCCI has organized the entire (half) of IPL in UAE between September and November (in 2021) while the last two Asia Cups have also been held in UAE during the same period," the PCB source reminded.