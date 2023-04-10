PCB Chief Najam Sethi's Massive Take Amidst Rumours Of Babar Azam Being Sacked As Pakistan Captain
Babar Azam's status as the Pakistan skipper has been the target of critics since last year when he failed to lead his side to victory in a single home test series
New Delhi: Babar Azam's status as the Pakistan skipper has been the target of critics since last year when he failed to lead his side to victory in a single home test series. There has been a lot of controversy around it. During a recent interview on a YouTube channel, PCB chief Najam Sethi revealed that the Interim selecting committee led by Shahid Afridi wanted to replace Babar as a skipper.
"We made an interim selection committee when we took charge. Before the selectors came on board, they told us that there will need to be some changes and Babar needs to be replaced as captain as well," Najam Sethi said on a YouTube channel.
"However, as soon as they were appointed, they said there is no need to replace Babar. I told them that you are entitled to change your mind," he added.
Najam Sethi on Twitter
After the interview of the PCB chief got viral, Sethi used his official Twitter account to clear the air around Babar's status as the Pakistan skipper and to avoid further controversial rumours.
1/3 For months media and cricketing circles have been discussing pros and cons of retaining Babar Azam as captain in all formats of the game. Since this decision is ultimately Chairman's, I have sought views of Selection Committees headed by Shahid Afridi and now Haroon Rashid.
Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) April 10, 2023
"For months media and cricketing circles have been discussing pros and cons of retaining Babar Azam as captain in all formats of the game. Since this decision is ultimately Chairman's, I have sought views of Selection Committees headed by Shahid Afridi and now Haroon Rashid," he wrote on Twitter.
"Both Committees thought matter merited discussion but both later came to the conclusion that the status quo should be retained. I have subsequently publicly stated this position. In the final analysis my decision will be subject to the success or failure of status quo.
"I will also be guided by what the Selectors and Director Cricket Ops and Head Coach have to say going forward. I expect they will be in the best position to advise me. Therefore we should support Babar and not make matter controversial in interests of national team," the tweet further added.
