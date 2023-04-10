New Delhi: Babar Azam's status as the Pakistan skipper has been the target of critics since last year when he failed to lead his side to victory in a single home test series. There has been a lot of controversy around it. During a recent interview on a YouTube channel, PCB chief Najam Sethi revealed that the Interim selecting committee led by Shahid Afridi wanted to replace Babar as a skipper.

"We made an interim selection committee when we took charge. Before the selectors came on board, they told us that there will need to be some changes and Babar needs to be replaced as captain as well," Najam Sethi said on a YouTube channel.

"However, as soon as they were appointed, they said there is no need to replace Babar. I told them that you are entitled to change your mind," he added.

Najam Sethi on Twitter

After the interview of the PCB chief got viral, Sethi used his official Twitter account to clear the air around Babar's status as the Pakistan skipper and to avoid further controversial rumours.