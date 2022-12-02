Rawalpindi: Pakistan are hosting England for a three-match Test series. The first game of the series is being played in Rawalpindi. The hosts found themselves in a miserable situation as England have posted a mammoth 657 in their first innings. England hammered Pakistan bowlers for 504 on Day 1 as Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook went on to score centuries.

The PCB has been slammed by cricket experts for preparing a flat surface, which has no help on offer for the bowlers. And now, there are reports that Pakistan Cricket Board rented chairs using wedding ceremonies for PAK vs ENG Test. A senior journalist Kamran Yousaf posted about the same on his Twitter account.

“It’s so ironic that despite an being one of the top cricketing nations we don’t have international standard stadium. It’s a shame chairs used in wedding ceremonies have been rented for #PAKvsEng test match in Pindi,” wrote Kamran Yousaf.

Pakistan was deprived of hosting matches at home for more than a decade as team refrained from visiting the country owing to security issues after the deadly attack on the Sri Lanka team in 2009. However, teams have started visiting the country in recent times.

Pakistan though need to prepare better surfaces so that the fans can get to see competitive cricket. Also, they need to make sure that all the stadiums have international standards to invite more fans from the country and overseas which will help cricket bloom in the country.

Set up a tambu for practice with bamboo Installed the wedding Chairs ?? A highway ?was built instead of a pitch No DRS Ramiz Raja could only talk and doing nothing #PAKvsEng #England #Rawalpindi #rawalpinditest @iramizraja @MazherArshad @TheRealPCB Hamdan Abdullah (@HemmiRajput) December 1, 2022