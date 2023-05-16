PCB Threatens To Boycott SL vs PAK Test Series In June If Sri Lanka Opposes Hybrid Model For Asia Cup 2023

The Pakistan Cricket Board has threatened to boycott the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in June if the Sri Lanka Cricket opposed the hybrid model for the Asia Cup.

New Delhi: The Pakistan Cricket Board has threatened to boycott the two-match Test series in Pakistan in June if the Sri Lanka Cricket opposed the proposed hybrid model for the Asia Cup 2023. If reports are to be believed, the Asia Cup will be hosted in two phases, with the first part taking place in Pakistan and the second half being played at a neutral venue.

Notably, India will only take part in the second half of the tournament. However, Sri Lanka has some reservations against the PCB's hybrid model for the Asia Cup. The PCB is upset with Sri Lanka's stance and are mulling over boycotting the Test series if they don't agree to the hybrid model proposed by the board, as reported by multiple media houses.

Earlier, there were reports that the Asian Cricket Council has moved the Asia Cup out of Pakistan after which PCB threatened to boycott the tournament. However, there is a lot of uncertainty about the Asia Cup 2023 as there has been no official confirmation from the concerned boards or ACC.

It remains to be seen if BCCI and PCB come to terms on the Asia Cup row. PCB has been very clear about their stance of boycotting Asia Cup 2023 and ODI World Cup if the venue of the Asia Cup 2023 is changed. BCCI at the same time has stood firm that they won't send the Men in Blue to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023.

Recently, Sethi had said that BCCI should take a sensible decision on Asia Cup as the PCB don't want a situation where India boycott Asia Cup and Champions Trophy while Pakistan boycott the ODI World Cup.