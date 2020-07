PCC vs TRV Dream11 Tips And Prediction, Darwin and District ODD 2020: Top Fantasy Picks, Full Squad Palmerston Cricket Club vs Tracy Village CC, Probable XIs at Marrara Cricket Ground July 18 7AM IST

PCC vs TRV Dream11 Tips And Prediction, Darwin and District ODD 2020: Top Fantasy Picks, Full Squad Palmer

PCC vs TRV Dream11 Team And Picks

PCC vs TRV Dream11 Tips and Prediction Darwin and District ODD – Fantasy Cricket Tips And My Dream11 Team For Palmerston Cricket Club vs Tracy Village CC at Marrara Cricket Ground: In the second Darwin and District ODD match on super Saturday, Palmerston Cricket Club (PCC) will clash with Tracy Village CC (TRV) in the league encounter which will be played at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. The Darwin and District ODD PCC vs TRV match will start at 7 AM IST. Coming into this match, PCC won their previous fixture against Nightcliff Cricket Club by 70 runs, while Tracy Village will look to upset PCC and win this match to knock their momentum.

Toss Time: The toss between Palmerston Cricket Club vs Tracy Village CC will be at 6.30 AM IST

Match Start Time: 7 AM IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground

PCC vs TRV My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Robert Vandermeulen

Batsmen: Harshtik Bimbral, Jake Baker (vc), T Balkwil

All-rounders: K Toner, A Bleakley, K Scrimegour, C Edmondstone (C)

Bowlers: L Nitschke, S Bammant, H Shah

PCC vs TRV Probable Playing XIs

Palmerston Cricket Club: Robert Vandermeulen (WK), Harshtik Bimbral, Dean Mcarthur, Todd McCann, Kieran Toner, Hamish Martin, Alex Bleakley, Jake Baker, Cameron Hyde, Lucas Nitschke, Sunny Singh.

Tracy Village CC: Darren Treumer (WK), Kyle Scrimegour, Coby Edmondstone, Lachlan Dumigan, Harsh Shah, Jackson Edmonstone, Wilson Ryan, Ritesh Patel, Hayden Scrimegour, Nitesh Panchal, Tahir Abbas.

PCC vs TRV SQUADS

Palmerston Cricket Club: Kieran Toner, Shane Buttfield, Robert Vandermeulen, Hamish Martin, Alex Bleakley, Harshtik Bimbral, Dean McArthur, Jake Baker, Lucas Nitschke, Cameron Hyde, Darryl Lowe, Todd McCann, Sunny Singh, Matthew Robertson.

Tracy Village CC: D Treumer, K Scrimegour, S Bammant, N Panchal, M Charlton, R Philip, T Edmonstone, D Christianson, C Edmondstone, L Dumigan, T Abbas, H Scrimegour, W Ryan, H Shah, R Patel, J Edmonstone, J Treumer, R Sharpe.

