Sao Paulo: Amid growing fears of Pele’s health condition after reports emerged that he has been put under palliative care following his chemotherapy stopped giving expected results, the football icon has spoken himself stating he is ‘strong’ and is doing well.

According to Brazilian media reports on Saturday, Pele, who is ongoing treatment for colon cancer for over a year now, was diagnosed with respiratory infections. He was admitted to the Albert Einstein Hospital last week for his monthly routine checkup.

“I’m strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received. I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. And watch Brazil in the World Cup too!,” Pele wrote on Instagram.

The update from the hospital authorities was also positive. “He (Pele) has shown good response to the respiratory infection care, not showing any worsening of his condition in the last 24 hours,” Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein Israeli Hospital said in a statement.

Regarded as one of the greatest players to have graced the game, Pele has played in in four World Cups and won three in 1958, 1962, 1970. He scored 12 goals in 14 games World Cup games.