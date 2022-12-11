<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Brazilian football legend Pele has thanked Cristiano Ronaldo for making the whole world smile through his gameplay after the Portuguese star shared a heartfelt post on social media following his team's quarterfinal exit at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. <p></p> <p></p>Portugal were stunned by Morocco 0-1 in their quarterfinal game on Saturday as Ronaldo dreams of winning a World Cup title ended. The former Manchester United star was seen leaving the field in tears, a sight that made many of the fans globally cry. <p></p> <p></p>In a heartfelt post, Ronaldo wrote, "Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately I won many titles of international dimension, including Portugal, but putting our country's name on the highest foot in the World was my biggest dream. I fought for it . Leave it all out on the field. I never turned my face to the fight and I never gave up on that dream. Sadly yesterday the dream ended It's not worth reacting to heat," said the 37-year-old. <p></p> <p></p>Reacting to the post on Instagram, Pele replied, "Thank you for making us smile my friend."