PES vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, PSL, Pakistan Super League 2020, Match 18: Captain And Vice-Captain, F

Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Prediction, PSL, Pakistan Super League 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s PES vs QUE: 2020 Pakistan Super League is the ongoing fifth season of the Pakistan Super League, a franchise Twenty20 cricket league which was established by the Pakistan Cricket Board in 2015. It is taking place between 20 February 2020 and 22 March 2020. The league is being held entirely in Pakistan for the first time.

TOSS – The toss between Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators will take place at 7:00 PM (IST).

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

My Dream11 Team

Shane Watson (C), Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali, Jason Roy, Sarfaraz Ahmed (WK), Tom Banton, Mohammad Nawaz, Lewis Gregory (VC), Fawad Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain

PES vs QUE Probable Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal, Tom Banton (WK), Haider Ali, Mohammad Mohsin, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Lewis Gregory, Carlos Brathwaite, Wahab Riaz (C), Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali

Quetta Gladiators: Shane Watson, Jason Roy, Ahsan Ali, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & WK), Ben Cutting, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Fawad Ahmed, Naseem Shah.

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Kamran Akmal, Ben Cutting

Vice-captain Options: Shoaib Malik, Tom Banton

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Shane Watson, Ahsan Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Ben Cutting, Anwar Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Khurram Manzoor, Sohail Khan, Ahmed Shehzad, Tymal Mills, Arish Ali Khan, Abdul Nasir, Zahid Mahmood

Peshawar Zalmi: Tom Banton, Kamran Akmal(w), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Liam Livingstone, Lewis Gregory, Carlos Brathwaite, Wahab Riaz(c), Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Rahat Ali, Daren Sammy, Umar Amin, Liam Dawson, Imam-ul-Haq, Adil Amin, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan

