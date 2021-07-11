New Delhi: India’s honourable Prime Minister Prime Narendra Modi has lauded Indian Women Harleen Deol’s sensation catch, which she took in the first T20I against England Women at County Ground, Northampton. Deol’s superman catch went viral on social media platforms after she pulled off a stunner at the boundary rope.

The cricketing world was shocked by Deol’s effort against England women and former players like Sachin Tendulkar and Suresh Raina congratulated the player for her catch. Now, the video was seen by none other than Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister took to his Instagram story to heap praise on the cricketer.

On Saturday, PM Modi shared the screenshot of the post as his Insta story with a caption, “Phenomenal! Well done @deol.harleen304.”

Meanwhile, Harleen Deol timed her jump to perfection at the boundary rope at long-off, caught the ball and as the momentum was taking her over the boundary, she got rid of the ball just in time and then got back in the area of play to complete the stunning catch.

On the other hand, the Government of India also took to their Instagram account to laud the effort of Harleen Deol.

The caption read, “While sharing the video on social media, the Government of India wrote, “YOU ABSOLUTELY CANNOT MISS THIS! India’s Harleen Deol took one of the most stunning catches in the history of women’s cricket to dismiss England’s Amy Jones during the 1st T20I at Northampton. Take a bow!”

Here is the video in case you missed it:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MyGov, Government of India (@mygovindia)

Meanwhile, England Women won the first T20I by 18 runs (DLS method) and Harleen Deol failed to get going with the bat as she scored 17 runs. off 24 balls The second T20I will be played today at County Ground, Hove.