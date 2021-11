Picking Lengths Quickly And Trusting Defence The Key: New Zealand Batter Ross Taylor

Kolkata: New Zealand batter Ross Taylor reckons that picking the lengths quickly and trusting the defence will be the key for their batting order to do well in the Indian conditions. He acknowledged that the new ball will do some tricks but at the same time believes that it could be easy to score runs of. Taylor is a part of the squad which will play India in two Tests at Kanpur and Mumbai.

The series will also mark the start of the second cycle of World Test Championship (WTC) for the current title holders.

“When you come here, obviously spin plays a major part. The new ball can do a bit but also be the easiest time to score sometimes. India have world-class spinners and know how to set batters up in these conditions. For us, it will be about picking the lengths as quick as possible and trusting your defence.

“When there are a lot of men around the bat, it can be an intimidating place to start your innings. Having said that, we are putting ourselves under as much pressure in the nets. Getting over those first 10-20 balls is going to be crucial. Bit of a cliche but things do get easier. As I said before, it’s going to be a great challenge for us as a batting unit to look forward to,” said Taylor while replying to a question from IANS in a virtual interaction on Sunday.