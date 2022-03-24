<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Daryl Mitchell feels adapting to the pitches will be key for all teams in the upcoming IPL as the surfaces will get slower as the tournament progresses. <p></p> <p></p>"I feel the pitches will definitely get slower as the league stage goes on. For us as a team, it's about adapting and being in the right frame of mind on a particular surface," said Mitchell, who is looking to make an impression in his maiden IPL season. <p></p> <p></p>Mitchell was bought by RR for Rs 75 lakh in the mega auction earlier this year, and the 30-year-old just wants to contribute to the team's cause in whatever way possible. <p></p> <p></p>"My goal is to play the game with a smile on my face. I'm proud to represent Rajasthan Royals here and will do whatever it takes to help the team on the field or off the bench," he said. <p></p> <p></p>"It feels good to be a part of a massive tournament such as the IPL. Boasting of some of the best players in the world, I think it's a great learning school and I'm happy to have that opportunity for myself to learn from the best here." <p></p> <p></p>Mitchell's trans-Tasman rival turned IPL teammate, Nathan Coulter-Nile is looking forward to working with Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga, who has joined RR as the team's fast bowling coach. <p></p> <p></p>"He's unbelievable, it was amazing seeing him go about his work during my time with Mumbai and now at the Royals," said Coulter-Nile about his former Mumbai Indians teammate Malinga. <p></p> <p></p>"To train and prepare under him now is a good opportunity to get into his head and see how he thinks about bowling," added the 34-year-old Australian, who has picked up 48 wickets with an average of under 22 in his IPL journey so far. <p></p> <p></p>"For me, the target is to help win the trophy for the Royals, obviously I'd love to be out there and help the team, but in a long tournament you have to be ready for anything the management asks you to do and just prepare yourself for the long-haul." <p></p> <p></p>RR will open their IPL-15 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pune on March 29.