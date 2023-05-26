Piyush Chawla Needs 3 Wickets Against GT To Join Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashwin In Elite List

MI knocked out Lucknow Super Giants in the qualifier 2 match, and a win over GT will secure their spot in the finals.

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians didn't start their 2023 IPL campaign well but came back stronger with their sensational performance in the tournament and reached the top three.

MI's star Piyush Chawla has been on fire in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League. With a total of 21 wickets to his name in 15 matches, the 34-year-old right-arm leg-break bowler is the leading wicket-taker for MI in IPL 2023 and third overall in the cash-rich league this year. He has played in all 15 matches for the Rohit Sharma-led this year and has impressed everyone with his show. The Uttar Pradesh-born spinner, who won the ODI World Cup in 2011 under MS Dhoni's captaincy will be a key player for MI when they take on defending champions Gujarat Titans in the second qualifier match of IPL 2023 on Friday (May 26) in Ahmedabad.

In the do-or-die game for both teams, Chawla, will look to create history and join the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin in a unique list. Chawla, who has played in a total of 7 T20Is for India in which he picked up four wickets, will look to become only the third Indian bowler after the Rajasthan Royals duo to take 300 or more wickets in T20 matches if takes three wicket on Friday.

At present he has 297 wickets to his name in 256 T20 matches and if the gets rid of three more batters at the Narendra Modi Stadium, he will join the elite list.