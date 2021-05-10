Chennai Super Kings cricketer Piyush Chawla lost his father due to post-Covid complications. The veteran cricketer took to Instagram on Monday to confirm the news. <p></p> <p></p>Chawla's post read: "With the deepest grief, we announce that my father, Mr. Pramod Kumar Chawla, left for the heavenly adobe on 10th May 2021. He was suffering from Covid and Post-covid complications. We invite your kind thoughts and prayers in these difficult times. May his noble soul rest in peace." <p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF;border: 0;margin: 1px;max-width: 540px;min-width: 326px;padding: 0" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/COrb35zlwud/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="13"> <p></p><div style="padding: 16px"> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 40px;margin-right: 14px;width: 40px"></div> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 100px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 60px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 19% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="height: 50px;margin: 0 auto 12px;width: 50px"></div> <p></p><div style="padding-top: 8px"> <p></p><div style="color: #3897f0;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: 550;line-height: 18px">View this post on Instagram</div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 12.5% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 14px"> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px;margin-right: 14px;margin-left: 2px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: 8px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 20px;width: 20px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 2px solid transparent;border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4;border-bottom: 2px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: auto"> <p></p><div style="width: 0px;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-right: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12px;width: 16px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-left: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 24px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 224px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 144px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><p style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;line-height: 17px;margin-bottom: 0;margin-top: 8px;overflow: hidden;padding: 8px 0 7px;text-align: center"><a style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px;text-decoration: none" href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COrb35zlwud/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">A post shared by Piyush Chawla (@piyushchawla_official_)</a></p> <p></p> <p></p></div></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>He also captioned the statement as, "Life will not be the same anymore, lost my pillar of strength today." <p></p> <p></p>Chawla was extremely close to his father and in the past, he had mentioned his contribution. He had revealed how his father inducted him into a coaching academy after the CSK cricketer's uncle spotted talent in him. <p></p> <p></p>"Like most kids, I used to play here and there in the park. One day, one of my uncles saw me playing cricket and he told my father that I look like a decent player. And he suggested that I should be sent to the academy. So, I went for UP trials and everything started from there. I started off with under 14, 16, played at every step and that's how I reached the international level," Piyush Chawla said in an earlier interview. <p></p> <p></p>Chawla, who played 25 ODIs for India along with seven T20Is and three Tests, is not the only cricketer who has lost a close member during the second wave of Covid-19. A couple of days back, Rajasthan Royals pacer Chetan Sakariya also lost his father because of the same reason. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, the IPL 2021 season has been suspended indefinitely due to the rise in Covid cases in India. There is no confirmation of when the remaining 31 matches would be played.