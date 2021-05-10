Chennai Super Kings cricketer Piyush Chawla lost his father due to post-Covid complications. The veteran cricketer took to Instagram on Monday to confirm the news.

Chawla’s post read: “With the deepest grief, we announce that my father, Mr. Pramod Kumar Chawla, left for the heavenly adobe on 10th May 2021. He was suffering from Covid and Post-covid complications. We invite your kind thoughts and prayers in these difficult times. May his noble soul rest in peace.”

He also captioned the statement as, “Life will not be the same anymore, lost my pillar of strength today.”

Chawla was extremely close to his father and in the past, he had mentioned his contribution. He had revealed how his father inducted him into a coaching academy after the CSK cricketer’s uncle spotted talent in him.

“Like most kids, I used to play here and there in the park. One day, one of my uncles saw me playing cricket and he told my father that I look like a decent player. And he suggested that I should be sent to the academy. So, I went for UP trials and everything started from there. I started off with under 14, 16, played at every step and that’s how I reached the international level,” Piyush Chawla said in an earlier interview.

Chawla, who played 25 ODIs for India along with seven T20Is and three Tests, is not the only cricketer who has lost a close member during the second wave of Covid-19. A couple of days back, Rajasthan Royals pacer Chetan Sakariya also lost his father because of the same reason.

Meanwhile, the IPL 2021 season has been suspended indefinitely due to the rise in Covid cases in India. There is no confirmation of when the remaining 31 matches would be played.