Play Umran Malik In Place Of..: Aakash Chopra Suggests Major Change In Indian Playing XI Ahead Of IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI

Team India is set to face to Steve Smith's Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series at the YS Raja Reddy Cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The hosts are leading 1-0 in the series after a close encounter in the first ODI. Team India is expected to see one confirmed change and that is Rohit Sharma getting back in the playing 11, most probably in place of opener Ishan Kishan.

However, colour commentator and cricket expert Aakash Chopra wants to see another change in the playing 11. He wants the Indian side to go with 5 regular bowlers and give Umran Malik a spot in the team in place of Shardul Thakur.

"Is there any scope for a change other than Rohit Sharma taking Ishan Kishan's place? My personal opinion - you might call it right or wrong - I always want you to play five full bowlers where you shouldn't worry about the batting at No. 8," Aakash Chopra said on his Youtube Channel.

"Play Umran Malik in place of Shardul Thakur. That's what I feel, but the Indian team wants a batter at No. 8 for sure, and I can understand their thinking that sometimes the top-order players get out, and you might need batting later," he added.

Although, Chopra did explain the notion behind playing SHardul Thakur. He said "Even 350-375 runs are scored these days. So, you need more batting at times in such situations because all bowlers get hit. This is one way of looking at it. The other way is that a good bowler manages to escape with 55-60 in 10 overs when others are getting hit for 80."

"So it is up to you in which direction you want to go. The Indian team's thinking is that they want to keep Shardul at No. 8. I am okay because Lord always contributes. The captain didn't get him to bowl much in the last match, so he couldn't do much. But if you get him to bowl, he will also pick up wickets," he further added.