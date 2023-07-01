'Playing Against India In India..': Imam-ul-Haq Reveals His Conversation With Babar Azam

Pakistani star Imam-ul-Haq opened up about his conversation with Pak captain Babar Azam about playing in India before making their international debut.

New Delhi: The ICC has recently announced the schedule for World Cup 2023. It has been 7 years since Pakistan came to India. The Shahid Afridi-led side visited the country for the T20 World Cup in 2016. But after a long span Babar Azam's men are all set to take on India in the blockbuster clash on October 15 in Ahmedabad.

Star Pakistani player Imam-ul-Haq recently opened up about his conversation with Babar about playing in India long before making their international debut.

"Playing in India, especially against India and doing something special (was something) which Babar and I were discussing before 2010," Imam revealed during a chat with Pakistan's YouTube channel Grassroots Cricket.

He further praised Pakistan's performance in recent years and expressed that it would be really good for them if they win the World Cup in India.

"I really believe our one-day team is the most compatible and balanced team. The combination is similar to 2019. Whenever you give opportunities to players, performances will come. We have chased 350 here (in Pakistan), we've scored 330 in South Africa, we won the series there. So yes, everybody is excited. A bit nervous as well, I won't lie. This team can do wonders, and it would be good for our nation if we win the World Cup in India," Imam stated.

