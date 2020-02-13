India Women‘s in-form batswoman Jemimah Rodrigues is gearing up to face, what she calls, one of her most important matches in her career when India will square off with Australia Women in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on February 21.

Both teams are coming off the tri-nation T20 series final on Wednesday when Australia won by 11 runs.

“I think it will be one of the most important games in my career. Playing a World Cup … the first match in Australia and for me first time playing (a World Cup) in Australia. Nothing is more exciting than India in Australia, so it will be a match we all will be keen to play and just excited,” Rodrigues said in a release from the ICC on Thursday.

India have some of the best batters in the line-up, the likes of Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, who have registered records against Australia, while Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning and Alyssa Healy of the hosts have enjoyed excellent form in the past year especially.

Australia fast bowler Megan Schutt was all praise for India opener Mandhana, who top-scored in the tri-series with 216 runs at an average of 43.20.

“Smriti Mandhana is on another level. She’s put me over the fence countless times both on international and WBBL level unfortunately. She’s got the x-factor, she’s a left-hander, can hit to all the areas of the field,” Schutt said.

Schutt was also wary of India skipper Harmanpreet, who struck a blazing 171 not out in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 semi-final against Australia.

“(They) have someone like Harmanpreet Kaur come out, who can just swing it like no other really, and kind of put you out of the stadium. And she’s obviously, kind of climbed to fame in the World Cup with a huge innings there and I think since then she’s also proved that she can do that in other matches.”