Chennai Super Kings new-recruit Moeen Ali heaped praises on the franchise captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his captaincy abilities. Dhoni is one of the most successful captains in IPL history as he led CSK to the title glory three times since its inception.

The 2020 IPL was the first time when CSK failed to reach the playoffs, however, Dhoni will look to bounce back in the upcoming season with some new players in the camp including Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Moeen claims that most cricketers look forward to playing under him as he helps them improve their game.

“I’ve spoken to players who have played under MS and they tell me how he improves their game. I believe a great captain does that,” the England all-rounder was quoted as saying by the CSK website.

The England all-rounder further said that playing under Dhoni’s leadership is on every player’s wishlist.

“I think it’s something on every player’s wish list to play under MS. I think it’s the confidence and the clarity he gives people. It’s exciting,” he added.

Moeen, who said he was looking forward to playing under Dhoni, said it is very important to have strong leadership and coaches who stay calm.

“It’s very important to have strong leadership and coaches who stay calm, who take the pressure off the players as much as they can and are consistent. We are very lucky we have that,” he added.

“At CSK I feel the reality is there for us to win the competition. I’m excited about playing with the players we have here,” the 33-year-old left-hand batsman cum off-spinner, who was picked up at the IPL auction in February, further said.

Moeen, who previously turned out for Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “I think what differentiates CSK from other teams is actually how they structure everything, from the squad they have to the way they do things. They look a very calm franchise that doesn’t panic.”

The CSK players are currently in Mumbai for their training session as they will lock horns against Delhi Capitals on April 10 in their opening match.