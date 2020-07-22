PNL vs CYM Dream11, ECS T10 – Cyprus: Team, Full Squad Punjab Lions Cricket Club vs Cyprus Moufflons Fantasy Tips July 22, 3:30 PM IST

PNL vs CYM Dream11 Team And Picks

PNL vs CYM Dream11 Tips: In the first match of the day, Punjab Lions defeated Amdocs by eight wickets. Batting first, Amdocs could only manage 65/6 from their allotted 10 overs. The target was never going to be a challenge for Punjab batsmen who sprinted to victory in just 4.1 overs.

We are into the day three of the ECS T10- Cyprus with five more matches lined up for Wednesday. In the first match of the day, Punjab will take on Amdocs followed by Nicosia vs Moufflons. Punjab will again take the field against Moufflons to complete the afternoon session. In the evening, Moufflons will play their third match of the day against Amdocs and fourth against Punjab. So Moufflons are going to have a pretty busy Wednesday.

A total of five clubs in Cyprus will take part in this five-day affair that include Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Nicosia Tigers and Punjab Lions. 24 matches will be played between July 20 and July 24 – all at the Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus. All the matches will be broadcast live on FreeSports TV in the UK and via FanCode in India.

Muhammad Husain, Chairman of the Cyprus Cricket Association, said: “We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the European Cricket Network. We fully expect a week of fiercely contested T10 games between five motivated teams.”

Punjab Lions vs Cyprus Moufflons Toss Time: 3:00 PM IST

PNL vs CYM Match Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground

PNL vs CYM My Dream11 Team

Mangala Gunasekara (captain), Waqas Akhtar (vice-captain), Tejwinder Singh, Gurapratap Singh, Mehran Khan, Muhammad Hussain, Gursevak Singh, R Poluri, Ravi Kumar, Kamal Raiz, Satish Kumar

Punjab Lions vs Cyprus Moufflons Full Squad List

PNL: Harwinder Singh, Mangala Gunasekara, Faisal Sarwar, Neeraj Tiwari, Dhanuka Agathocleous, Prasad Suranga, Amardeep Singh, Harpreet Singh, Sukhjeeth Singh, Gurpartap Singh, Waqas Akhtar, Kulwinder Singh, Faisal Sarwar, Satish Kumar, Tarandit Singh, Tejwinder Singh, Malika Dulaj, Sujantha Perera, Kunal Saini, Neeraj Tiwari, Zeeshan Mehmood, Amith Kumar, Sunil Sharma, Sushil Kumar, Tarandit Singh, Satnam Singh, Vikram Verma, Danajaya Wijesoorya

CYM: Mehran Khan, Murali Alanki, Chamal Sadun, Zeeshan Sarwar, Lakhwinder Singh, Muneeb Mughal, Murtaza Yamin, Gursewak Singh, Nalin Pathirana, Gaganpreet Singh, Kamal Raiz, Scott Austin, Ahil Malik, Manjinder Singh, Gurdeep Sharma,Gurwinder Singh, Rajasekhar Poluri, Arslan Ashraf, Manikanta Ranimekala, Minhas Khan, Riyaz Kajalwala, Ravi Kumar, Waqar Ali, Ghulam Murtaza, Muhammad Hussain