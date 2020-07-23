PNL vs NCT Dream11 Predictions And Team Hints, ECS T10 – Cyprus: Punjab Lions Cricket Club vs Nicosia Tigers Cricket Club Full Squad And Fantasy Tips July 23, 1:30 PM IST

PNL vs NCT Dream11 Team And Picks

PNL vs NCT Dream11 Tips For July 23, 2020 Match 17: On the third day of the Cyprus League, Punjab and Amdocs played the opening fixture with the former emerging winner by eight wickets followed by Moufflons beating Nicosia by seven runs. In the third match, Punjab again prevailed, this time getting the better of Moufflons by seven wickets while in the next match, they beat Nicosia by 55 runs. In the fifth and final match of Wednesday, Moufflons thrashed Amdocs by 40 runs.

A total of five clubs in Cyprus will take part in this five-day affair that include Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Nicosia Tigers and Punjab Lions. 24 matches will be played between July 20 and July 24 – all at the Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus. All the matches will be broadcast live on FreeSports TV in the UK and via FanCode in India.

Muhammad Husain, Chairman of the Cyprus Cricket Association, said: “We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the European Cricket Network. We fully expect a week of fiercely contested T10 games between five motivated teams.”

Punjab Lions vs Nicosia Tigers Toss Time: 1:00 PM IST

PNL vs NCT Match Start Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground

PNL vs NCT My Dream11 Team

Tejwinder Singh (captain), Iftekhar Jaman (vice-captain), Shabbi Ul Hassan, Neeraj Tiwari, Faruk Ahmed, Sushil Kumar, Satish Kumar, Waqas Akhtar, Yasir Khan, Gurpartap Singh, Kulwinder Singh

Punjab Lions vs Nicosia Tigers Full Squad List

PNL: Sunil Sharma, Sukhjeet Singh, Vikram Verma, Satnam Singh, Pradeep Suranga, Neeraj Tiwari, Sushil Kumar, Zeeshan Mehmood, Faisal Sarwar, Amardeep Singh, Amit Kumar, Kunal Saini, Kulwinder Singh, Satish Kumar, Sushil Kumar, Tarandit Singh, Mangala Gunasekara, Gurapartap Singh, Harpreet Singh, Waqas Akhtar, Tejwinder Singh

NCT: Sakhawat Hossain, Habibur Rahman, Yasir Khan, Jahid Hassan, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Roman Mazumder, Benojir Ahmed, Mainul Hasan, Saurav Ahmed, Abdul Mobeen, Abdul Manan, Abdullah, Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Kazi Saiful, Aizaz Jameel, Faruk Ahmed, Al Tasmin, Amir Sohail, Rashidul Hasan, Abid Ali, Qasim Anwar, Faysal Mia