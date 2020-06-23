Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Power CC vs Zurich Crickets CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 St Gallen 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s POCC vs ZUCC at Grundemoos, St Gallen: In one of the most-awaited clashes of the tournament, Power CC will take on Zurich Crickets CC in the ECS T10 St Gallen at the Gr ndemoos, St Gallen on Tuesday (June 23). The ECS T10 St Gallen POCC vs ZUCC T10 match will kick-off at 12.30 PM IST. This will be Zurich Crickets CC’s fourth game of the league so far, and they would have a fair idea of the conditions in St Gallen. However, they haven’t been at their best against the likes of Zurich Nomads and Winterthur, and will be hoping for a better performance this time.

On the other hand, Power CC will play their first game of the competition against the Crickets and look to start the campaign on a positive note with a good win. With both sides looking for a comprehensive win, we can expect an exciting contest.

TOSS – The toss between Power CC and Zurich Crickets CC will take place at 12 PM (IST).

Time: 12.30 PM IST

Venue: Grundemoos, St Gallen

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: N. Henderson, J. West

Batsmen: B. Singh, A. Mahmood (C), S. Ullah Sajid

All-rounders: N. Ahmadi (VC), S. Muhammad, O. Mahmood

Bowlers: E. Wardle, M. Rana, K. Mahmood

POCC vs ZUCC Probable Playing XIs

Power CC: A Mahmood, S Sajid, T Mampilly, A Siddique Butt, O Mahmood, S Muhammad, A Sikander, M Butt, K Mahmood, J Sudath and M Rana.

Zurich Crickets CC: B Singh, N Ahmadi, J West, N Henderson, G Santirasekaran, D Pariaug, E Wardle, G Das, A Safi, E Raveendran and A Ahmadzai.

POCC vs ZUCC Squads

Power CC: Babar Anwar, Ahad Butt, Simon Thomas Henderson, Izhar Shinvari, Jayarathne Sudath, Thomas Mampilly, Tariq Shehzad, Atta Sajid, Attas Ahmed, Rehmat Ullah Zahid, Arshad Butt, Faraz Virk, Moaz Butt, Moeid Butt, Mubarik Rana, Khalid Mehmood, Asad Mahmood, Afzal Sikander, Aamar Siddique Butt, Abdul Khalik Rana, Safiat Ullah Sajid, Shahnawaz Muhammad, Osama Mahmood, Baljinder Singh, Ashfaq Ahmad.

Zurich Crickets CC: Nicolas Henderson, James West, Baljit Singh, Gokul Das, Wafadar Wahidzai, Brijesh Luthra, Khawar Awan, Abdullatif Safi, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Gushalavan Santhirasekaran, Dayn Pariaug, Eden Wardle, Elankeeran Raveendran, Abdullah Zahir, Attaullah Ahmadzai, Suleman Ali-Khan and Nawroz Jabarkheel.

