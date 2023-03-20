Advertisement

Pocket Hercules: Mushfiqur Rahim Sets Twitter Abalze With Ninth ODI Ton

Rahim scored 100 off 60 balls to help Bangladesh post a daunting total of 349/6 in 50 overs against Ireland in the second ODI.

Updated: March 20, 2023 6:44 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
Sylhet: Veteran Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim notched up the fastest ODI hundred by a Bangladesh batter in ODIs. Rahim scored 100 off 60 balls to help Bangladesh post a daunting total of 349/6 in 50 overs against Ireland in the second ODI. This was Rahim's ninth ODI hundred. Meanwhile, the batter was massively praised on social media for his brilliant knock.

The 349-6 posted by Bangladesh is their highest-ever ODI score. Along with Rahim, Litton Das (70), Najmul Hossain Shanto (73) and Towhid Hridoy (49) also played crucial roles in taking Bangladesh to a massive score.

Bangladesh are 1-0 up in the series and a win here will seal the deal for the Tigers. At the time of writing, it is raining heavily in Sylhet and the resumption chances look bleak. Ireland won't mind as they will have to bat out of their skin to win this game.

