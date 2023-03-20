Advertisement
Pocket Hercules: Mushfiqur Rahim Sets Twitter Abalze With Ninth ODI Ton
Rahim scored 100 off 60 balls to help Bangladesh post a daunting total of 349/6 in 50 overs against Ireland in the second ODI.
Sylhet: Veteran Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim notched up the fastest ODI hundred by a Bangladesh batter in ODIs. Rahim scored 100 off 60 balls to help Bangladesh post a daunting total of 349/6 in 50 overs against Ireland in the second ODI. This was Rahim's ninth ODI hundred. Meanwhile, the batter was massively praised on social media for his brilliant knock.
Congratulations to Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh's pocket Hercules, on scoring the country's fastest one-day century! A truly remarkable achievement that deserves all the recognition and praise ? #MushfiqurRahim #BangladeshCricket #FastestCentury #cricketSatish KK (@SatishGEM) March 20, 2023
Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim smashes the fastest ODI century by a Bangladeshi batter in just 60 balls, powering his team to their highest score of 349/6! Litton Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto also impress with half-centuries. What a batting display! #BANvIRE?? pic.twitter.com/UqcUESGivPSyed Sami ? ?? (@SamisDaily) March 20, 2023
Fastest ODI hundred for Bangladesh.Completed 7000 runs in ODIs. Only 3rd BAN player to score 7K in ODIs. Scored 100*(60) today. In this series - 44(26) & 100*(60). Mushfiqur Rahim - What a player, one of the finest of this Era! pic.twitter.com/UoncqtPPmt CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 20, 2023
What a knock, What a hundred, Mushfiqur Rahim smashed 100* from just 60 balls.He is one of the best middle-order batters in ODI in the last 8 years. pic.twitter.com/WvL7pLvxgE Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 20, 2023
A century on the final ball of the innings for Mushfiqur Rahim ?Bangladesh have set Ireland a massive target of 350!#BANvIRE | ?: https://t.co/Hrv5DMSa7d pic.twitter.com/3tp290GvW9 ICC (@ICC) March 20, 2023
The 349-6 posted by Bangladesh is their highest-ever ODI score. Along with Rahim, Litton Das (70), Najmul Hossain Shanto (73) and Towhid Hridoy (49) also played crucial roles in taking Bangladesh to a massive score. Bangladesh are 1-0 up in the series and a win here will seal the deal for the Tigers. At the time of writing, it is raining heavily in Sylhet and the resumption chances look bleak. Ireland won't mind as they will have to bat out of their skin to win this game.
