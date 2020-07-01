Legendary Sri Lanka cricketer Aravinda de Silva was quizzed by the police after former sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage‘s allegation that the 2011 World Cup final against India was fixed by ‘certain parties’.

Aluthgamage last month made the sensational claims that Sri Lanka ‘sold’ the world cup to India and following criticism from former captains Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene, he claimed those were his suspicions which he wants to be investigated.

De Silva, who was the then Sri Lanka Cricket’s (SLC) chairman of selectors, was questioned for over six hours by the police.

A special police investigation unit has already recorded Aluthgamage’s statement last week.

According to PTI, police sources say that Upul Tharanga, the left-handed opener who played the 2011 final at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, would be the next to be questioned.

After Aluthgamage’s claims, De Silva asked BCCI to conduct its own investigation and stated that he is willing to travel to India if needed despite the coronavirus pandemic.

India and Sri Lanka squared off in the final at the Wankhede Stadium which the hosts went on to win by six wickets.

“He needs to take his ‘evidence’ to the ICC and the Anti corruption and Security Unit so the claims can be investigated thoroughly,” Sangakkara, who was the Sri Lanka captain at that time, tweeted.

Jayawardene, former captain himself who scored a splendid century in that final, also rejected the match-fixing allegations. “Is the elections around the corner like the circus has started names and evidence?” he tweeted.

However, Aluthgamage also said that no players were involved in fixing the result, “but certain parties were.”