Lavishing praise on leg-spinner Poonam Yadav for her four for 19, opening batswoman Alyssa Healy admitted that Australia walked into her trap as she powered India to a 17-run victory in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup opener at Sydney on Friday.

“We didn’t chase as smartly as we have done in the past. Full credit to Poonam, she bowled quite cleverly tonight,” said Healy.

Healy went on to explain how Poonam smartly bowled slower through the air making it difficult for the hosts to adapt.

“She bowled that first over as a regulation leg-spinner and then slowed it up, so we probably didn’t adapt to that well enough. She also said that not building partnerships did not help.

“We just didn’t play her well and lost our way in the middle. You’re not going to chase down a total too many times if only two batters get out of double figures.

“We couldn’t build a partnership, and that’s probably where we fell away. Most of the wickets that fell were batters playing across the line, so we’ll have a look at that and adapt to conditions a bit better.”

The player of the tournament at the 2018 Women’s T20 World Cup Healy admitted that they were nervous to be playing in front of a packed stadium got the better of them.

“I’d say there were a few nerves out there, you’d be silly if you weren’t nervous. There were nearly 14,000 people out there, mainly cheering for India, but rooting for Australia as well,” she added.

Poonam had the hosts in a spin from her first over, starting with stock leg-spinners before unfurling wicked wrong-uns to finish with a match-winning 4/19.

Healy, who was dismissed off Poonam’s fifth ball, acknowledged that she and her side fell hook, line and sinker to the Indian spinner’s plan.

Healy came into the curtain-raiser on her worst run of form since 2013 but an assured half-century off 34 balls left her team perfectly poised at 67/2 in pursuit of India’s 132/4.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur introduced Poonam in the ninth over, who had just recovered from a hand injury that kept her out of the pre-tournament tri-series, to catch the Australians cold.