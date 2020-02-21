Lavishing praise on leg-spinner Poonam Yadav for her four for 19, opening batswoman Alyssa Healy admitted that Australia walked into her trap as she powered India to a 17-run victory in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener at Sydney on Friday. <p></p> <p></p>"We didn't chase as smartly as we have done in the past. Full credit to Poonam, she bowled quite cleverly tonight," said Healy. <p></p> <p></p>Healy went on to explain how Poonam smartly bowled slower through the air making it difficult for the hosts to adapt. <p></p> <p></p>"She bowled that first over as a regulation leg-spinner and then slowed it up, so we probably didn't adapt to that well enough. She also said that not building partnerships did not help. <p></p> <p></p>"We just didn't play her well and lost our way in the middle. You're not going to chase down a total too many times if only two batters get out of double figures. <p></p> <p></p>"We couldn't build a partnership, and that's probably where we fell away. Most of the wickets that fell were batters playing across the line, so we'll have a look at that and adapt to conditions a bit better." <p></p> <p></p>The player of the tournament at the 2018 Women's T20 World Cup Healy admitted that they were nervous to be playing in front of a packed stadium got the better of them. <p></p> <p></p>"I'd say there were a few nerves out there, you'd be silly if you weren't nervous. There were nearly 14,000 people out there, mainly cheering for India, but rooting for Australia as well," she added. <p></p> <p></p>Poonam had the hosts in a spin from her first over, starting with stock leg-spinners before unfurling wicked wrong-uns to finish with a match-winning 4/19. <p></p> <p></p>Healy, who was dismissed off Poonam's fifth ball, acknowledged that she and her side fell hook, line and sinker to the Indian spinner's plan. <p></p> <p></p>Healy came into the curtain-raiser on her worst run of form since 2013 but an assured half-century off 34 balls left her team perfectly poised at 67/2 in pursuit of India's 132/4. <p></p> <p></p>India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur introduced Poonam in the ninth over, who had just recovered from a hand injury that kept her out of the pre-tournament tri-series, to catch the Australians cold.