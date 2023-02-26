Position I Bat At, Is More Difficult: Azam Khan's Blunt Remark On Comparison With Suryakumar Yadav
Azam Khan's 97 runs knock drew in comparison between him and World's number 1 T20I batter, Suryakumar Yadav.
New Delhi: Azam Khan put together yet another incredible inning, on Friday in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against the Quetta Gladiators and scored an astonishing knock of 97 runs. The blazing knock soon drew in comparison between the PSL star and World's number 1 T20I batter, Suryakumar Yadav. Pakistan's former skipper Misbah0-ul-Haq also made a comparison between the two stars. However, that was prior to Azam Khan reacting to it. Azam struck 97 off 42 balls with nine fours and eight sixes, helping Islamabad United reach 220 for six against Quetta before bowling them out for just 157. He and Suryakumar were quickly compared due to his powerful hitting and shooting range. Misbah made a reference to Suryakumar in his remark regarding Azam. "We talk about Suryakumar Yadav, he plays new shots, explores the areas of the ground where one can't even think that the shots would go. But the way Azam played yesterday, the way he hit some shots over point and extra cover, and the shot that he developed over fine leg and square leg it was something very special," Misbah said on Samaa TV. Azam was asked about the competition and whether he finds the India batter to be an inspiration during the interview with Pak.tv. However, the batter chose Tim David of Australia as his inspiration rather than Suryakumar. He said "The position I bat at, you know the situation is quite different and more difficult. Either the score is about 40 for four or 180 or 160 for two, so then you need to just go and finish the match. But I am more inspire from Tim David. He hits big shots and I know and understand his batting role because I bat at the same position. Suryakumar often plays one down which is like top order."
