PP vs BB Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints: Fantasy 11 Tips & Predicted 11s For Today’s Bihar T20 Match 6 March 22, Monday 6:00 PM IST

Patna Pilots vs Bhagalpur Bulls Dream11 Team Prediction Bihar T20 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s PP vs BB at Urja Stadium, Patna: In the sixth match of the ongoing Bihar T20 competition, Patna Pilots will be up against Bhagalpur Bulls today.

TOSS: The Bihar T20 match toss between Patna Pilots and Bhagalpur Bulls will take place at 5:30 PM (IST) – March 22 in India.

Time: 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Urja Stadium, Patna

Shaseem Rathore (captain), Sakibul Gani (vice-captain), Vikash Ranjan, Ankit Singh, MD Rahmatullah, Sashi Shekhar, Prashant Singh, Mangal Mahrour, Khalid, Mukesh Kumar, Rashmikant Ranjan

Patna Pilots: Vijay Kumar Bharti, Shaseem Rathore, Mangal Kumar Mahrour, Sakibul Gani, Akash Raj, Samar Quadri, Srman Nigrodh, Rashmikant Ranjan, Ashwani Kumar, Khalid, Pawan Kumar

Bhagalpur Bulls: Ankit Singh, Vishwajeet Gopala, Tripurari Keshav, Md Rahmatullah, Prashant Srivastava, Aspaq Ahmad, Prashant Kumar Singh, Harsh Kumar, Amod Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Sashi Shekhar

Patna Pilots: Bhaskar Dubey, Mohit Kumar, Surya Vansham, Ankush Raj, Ashwani Kumar, Mangal Mahrour, Sachin Kumar, Sakibul Gani, Shaseem Rathore, Sraman Nigrodh, Vijay Bharti, Abhishek Kumar, Baljeet Singh, Divyansh Raj, Himanshu Singh, Rashmikant Ranjan, Samar Quadri, Shishir Saket, Akash Raj, Animesh Kumar

Bhagalpur Bulls: Amod Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Rashid Iqbal, Anuj Raj, Rishav Raj, Aspaq Ahmed, Prashant Kumar Singh, Yashaswi Rishav, Varun Raj, Satish Kumar, Manohar Jha, Raj Singh Naveen, Vikash Ranjan, Md Rahmatullah, Ankit Singh, Vishwajeet Gopala, Tripurari Keshav, Prem Priyank, Gaurav Sharma, Govind Dev Choudhary, Prashant Srivastava, Sashi Shekhar, Harsh Kumar

