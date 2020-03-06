PPT vs MAU Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Pinatar Pirates vs Madrid United, ECS – Alicante T10 – Cricket Tips For Today’s PPT vs MAU: The Dream11 European Cricket Series will be played between March 2 and March 6 at Woolbridge Oval in Albir (Spain). Six teams are taking part in the T10 tournament including hosts Sporting Alfas, Intellectuals (Alicante), La Manga, Levante (Valencia), Madrid United and the Pinatar Pirates. “The Dream 11 European Cricket Series promises to ignite cricket in Spain and the European mainland and take it to another level once again. With the ECL again returning to Spanish soil in 2020 with 16 teams from 15 different countries, it is a fantastic opportunity for Cricket Espa a to build the game in Spain from grass roots level and gain valuable worldwide exposure,” Daniel Weston, Founder of the European Cricket League (ECL) and European Cricket Network (ECN) said.

TOSS – The toss between Pinatar Pirates and Madrid United will take place at 9:00 PM (IST).

Time: 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante

PPT vs MAU My Dream11 Team

Gopi Singh (captain), Qadar Nawaz (vice captain), Sukhpal Singh, Waqar Zafar, Jassie Jagdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Lovejit Singh, Kashif Iqbal, Kulwant Singh, Balwant Singh, Abdul Hafeez

PPT vs MAU Squads

Madrid United: Abdul Hafeez, Robiul Khan, Qadar Nawaz (captain), Noore Azamn, Waqar Zafar (wk), Kashif Iqbal, Haroon Muhammad, Kushram Bhatti, Ashfaq Ahmed, Imran Khan, Mohammed Saleem, Waqar Akhtar, M Rabin Rahman, Itfaq Ahmed, Mohammad Ashraf, Z UL-Qayam, Jabar Ali, Farukh Nadeem, Ashfaq Yaqoob, Alian Abbas Bhatt, Abdul Kalam, Tausef Arshad, Taswar Azam, Usman Ali

Pinatar Pirates: Gopi Singh, Gulshan Kumar, Jassie Jagdeep Singh, Sukhpal Singh (wk), Lovejit Singh, Kulwant Singh, Kuldeep Lal, Rahul Maini, Balwant Singh, Vikash Singh, Abbas Saqlemm, Mukhtiar Singh, Dillpreet Singh, Javed Iqbal, Harwinderdeep Singh

