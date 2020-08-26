Veteran spinner Pravin Tambe on Wednesday became the first Indian cricketer to play in the history of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Tambe made his CPL T20 debut for franchise Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in their match against St Lucia Zouks at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain. Tambe was picked ahead of Knight Riders’ star spinner Sunil Narine.

Tambe, who was picked as a replacement option for Jayden Seales, made his presence felt immediately when he picked up the wicket of Zouks all-rounder Najibullah Zadran in the 11th over of the game. The Afghan powerhouse Zadran was keen to dismantle the debutant but falls in the process. He tried to hit against the line to the googly and popped a leading edge to cover.

In the past, Tambe has experience of playing for Indian Premier League’s franchise – Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Lions and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

TKR captain Kieron Pollard, however, did not give any specific reason for Narine’s exclusion from the squad. The 48-year-old Tambe in July had become the first Indian to sign for a CPL franchise. He was signed by TKR, a franchise that is co-owned by Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan.

First CPL wicket for Pravin Tambe! Historic moment for this Indian star! #CPL20 #CricketPlayedLouder pic.twitter.com/XFoLyxBIrO CPL T20 (@CPL) August 26, 2020

KKR CEO Venky Mysore congratulated Tambe on the occasion. “I don’t know about Pravin Tambe but I am excited that he’s making his debut for @TKRiders! What an inspiring story!” tweeted Mysore.

KKR had roped in Tambe for this season of the IPL at the auctions in December last year. He had thus become the oldest player to be sold at the auctions. However, he was later disqualified by IPL’s Governing Council for featuring in the T10 League in the UAE.

“BCCI rules strictly say that an Indian player has to be exclusively playing in the IPL or he has to stay away from the cash-rich league and participate in other leagues across the globe. To have sent in his name for the T10 draft and now to also be a part of the IPL is clearly against the BCCI protocol. So, he can’t play,” a BCCI functionary told IANS in January.

Tambe made his IPL debut at the age of 41 in 2013. He has so far played 33 matches in all IPL editions picking up 28 wickets.