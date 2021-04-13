From rooting for her side from the stands to dealing with nervy moments, Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinta has seen it all in the last thirteen years. Yet, Monday was different. On Monday, a revamped Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals in an edge-of-the-seat-thriller. The game boiled down to the last ball and a hit separated the two teams. Eventually, KL Rahul’s Punjab won the match by four runs.

An elated Preity Zinta – who must have lived through the highs and lows of the match – reacted.

“Yeah What a game ! We have a New name & a New Jersey, still #saddapunjab won’t stop giving us heart attacks in a game. What to do ? Not a perfect game for us but in the end it was PERFECT Wow @klrahul11 @iamdeepakhooda & all the boys,” Zinta tweeted after PBKS’ win in their IPL 2021 opener.

Punjab captain KL Rahul came up with the goods as he hit a brilliant 50-ball 91 to help Punjab post a mammoth 221 in their 20 overs.

At that point in time, it seemed that PBKS had batted the Royals out of the game. Things final result seemed more clear when PBKS picked up two early Royals’ wickets.

But then first-time IPL captain Sanju Samson had other ideas. Initially, he took his time and then cut loose to get Royals on the brink of a win.

It was a night to remember for Punjab as they start their campaign on a winning note.