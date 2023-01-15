New Delhi:After a long span of negotiations with FC Shaktar Donstek, Chelsea has finally signed Ukrainian ace Mikhailo Mudryk for 100 million.Mudryk agreed to terms with the Blues on a seven-year deal.

Named Shaktar Donstek’s player of the year in 2021, 22-year-old Mudryk is considered one of the most promising future stars of the game. Brighton and Hove Albion’s head coach, Roberto De Zerbi, who had worked with Mudryk, said in a press conference that “Mudryk can win the Ballon d’Or.”

Mudryk’s outstanding performance in the Champions League in 2022 23 drew the attention of some of Europe’s most prestigious powerful football clubs. He scored three goals and had two assists in the six matches he played; however, Shaktar was not able to make it to the round of 16 and is eliminated from the group stage.

Arsenal FC, the Premier League’s current top performers, were also interested in signing him, but in the end, it was the pensioners who were confirmed.

Going through a rough-and-tumble phase, Chelsea has many hopes for Mudryk as they are struggling in the ongoing season of the English Premier League.