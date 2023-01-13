Premier League 2022-23: Fulham Stuns Chelsea, Joao Felix Shown Red Card On His Chelsea Debut

New Delhi: In an exciting clash in the Premier League, Fulham stunned Chelsea as they defeated the Pensioners with a scoreline of 2-1 at Craven Cottage. All credit goes to former Chelsea players Willian and Carlos Vinicius, who scored in the 24th and 73rd minutes of the game, respectively.

Chelsea is going through a disastrous phase as their star performers like Ngolo Kante, Pulisic, and their first-choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy are out of the squad due to injury.

Chelsea were eliminated in the third round of the FA Cup for the first time in 25 years, and the Blues lost to Fulham in the Premier League for the first time in 17 years.

Joao Felix, who signed for Chelsea on a six-month deal, was shown a red card on his Premier League debut, which made things worse for the pensioners. Jaoo Felix will miss the next three matches due to suspension. Felix, in the 58th minute of the game, made a strong tackle on Tete and received a straight red from the referee.

Chelsea, currently occupying the 10th spot in the Premier League table, have won only seven games out of the 18 they have played so far. If the Blues continue their current form, there are fewer hopes that they can qualify for the Champions League as well as the Europa League.