New Delhi: In a thrilling match in Manchester, Manchester United inflicted defeat on Manchester City with a 2-1 scoreline. The Reds put on a sensational performance from defence to attack to take the game away from the defending Premier League champions, Manchester City.

It was Jack Grealish for Manchester City who opened the scoring in the match by heading an astonishing cross from De Byune into the net. But a sensational goal from the Portuguese star Burno Fernandes brought them back in the game, and another goal from the Reds’ top scorer in the 82nd minute of the game took away the match from City.

Manchester United has shown an incredible transformation since the arrival of Erik ten Hag. They are undefeated since the end of the FIFA World Cup in 2022. The English striker Marcus Rashford has shown tremendous form, as he is the current top scorer for Manchester United with 16 goals this season in all competitions.

The arrivals of Casemiro, Antony, and Erikson as well as the return to form of former Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane have provided United with good momentum to carry forward their campaign.

They are currently in third place in the Premier League points table, with 12 wins in 18 games, and are only one point behind Manchester City, who is in second place with 39 points.