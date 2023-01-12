Premier League: Joao Felix Moves To Chelsea On Loan From Atletico Madrid

<p style="color: #252525;"><strong>New Delhi:</strong> Following lengthy negotiations, the young Portuguese star player Joao Felix has finally completed his move to Chelsea. According to various reports, this is a six-month loan move, costing Chelsea 11 million euros, as well as Joao Felix's 100% fees, which will also be covered by the Blues. Prior to the move, Joao Felix extended his contract with Atletico Madrid till 2027.</p> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">The time is now! ?</p> <p></p> Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) <a href="https://twitter.com/ChelseaFC/status/1613148036342988803?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 11, 2023</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><p style="color: #252525;">"Chelsea is one of the great teams in the world, and I hope to help the team reach their objectives," Felix said.</p> <p></p><p style="color: #252525;">The 23-year-old attacking midfielder is a product of the Porto youth academy. Joao Felix, the 2019 Golden Boy Award winner, was signed by Atletico Madrid for a record fee of 126 million, making him the fourth most expensive player signing in football history.</p> <p></p><p style="color: #252525;">However, all is not well for The Pensioners this season as they are currently in the 10th position in the points table with only 7 wins, 6 losses, and 4 draws in the 17 matches they have played so far this season.</p> <p></p><p style="color: #252525;">Chelsea's coach, when asked about Joao Felix, said, "Joao Felix, great one." He's been training regularly and has had game time, so physically he can go in. "There's a little unknown with the adaptation period." He is a confident player who can impose himself and make the difference.</p> <p></p><p style="color: #252525;"></p>