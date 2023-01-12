Premier League: Joao Felix Moves To Chelsea On Loan From Atletico Madrid

New Delhi: Following lengthy negotiations, the young Portuguese star player Joao Felix has finally completed his move to Chelsea. According to various reports, this is a six-month loan move, costing Chelsea 11 million euros, as well as Joao Felix’s 100% fees, which will also be covered by the Blues. Prior to the move, Joao Felix extended his contract with Atletico Madrid till 2027.

The time is now! ? Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 11, 2023

“Chelsea is one of the great teams in the world, and I hope to help the team reach their objectives,” Felix said.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder is a product of the Porto youth academy. Joao Felix, the 2019 Golden Boy Award winner, was signed by Atletico Madrid for a record fee of 126 million, making him the fourth most expensive player signing in football history.

However, all is not well for The Pensioners this season as they are currently in the 10th position in the points table with only 7 wins, 6 losses, and 4 draws in the 17 matches they have played so far this season.

Chelsea’s coach, when asked about Joao Felix, said, “Joao Felix, great one.” He’s been training regularly and has had game time, so physically he can go in. “There’s a little unknown with the adaptation period.” He is a confident player who can impose himself and make the difference.