"Pressure Can Get A Player To Do Strange Things": Sunil Gavaskar Slams Indian Players' Shot Selection

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar lashes out at Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara for their shot selection during the WTC final.

New Delhi: One of the best teams, Australia, won the World Test Championship after defeating India by 209 runs on June 11 at The Oval in London. Veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon was the pick of the Australian bowlers as with 4-41 in the second innings, he dominated India's batting unit.

After a humiliating loss, many experts and fans lashed out at the Indian team for their performance in the WTC final. Legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar who has shown no mercy to the Indian cricketers for their poor gameplay, criticised captain Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara for their shot selection in the second innings.

India were 91 for 1 in the second inning when Lyon got rid of Rohit Sharma for 43 runs. Right in the next over, Pat Cummins sent Pujara back to the dugout after Pujara went for the ramp shot on his delivery.

Gavaskar was surprised to see Pujara's shot selection and said he has no answers to why the veteran of 103 Tests went for that kind of shot minutes after losing his captain.