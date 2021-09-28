Sharjah: It was a big surprise to see Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw’s name missing from the playing XI versus Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday at Sharjah. Following the loss against KKR, Rishabh Pant has provided an update on Shaw’s injury. The DC captain reckons Shaw would be 80 percent fit for the next game against Mumbai Indians. He also said that injured Marcus Stoinis may take a game or two to get fully fit.

“I think Prithvi Shaw will be 80% fit by the next match but Stoinis may take a match or two. That is the only update I can offer as of now and you will come to know more soon,” Pant said after the match.

Admitting that the pitch was slow, Pant also said that he reckoned the Capitals were 10 runs short against KKR.

“I think we were 10 runs short, not much. We knew that the wicket would slow down in the second innings. But end of the day each and every team is trying to win the match and we just want to give our 100% on the given day. If it goes our way it’s fine, if it doesn’t we will learn from our mistakes and move on. It (batting) was pretty difficult specially for the new batsmen because the wicket was getting slower and slower,” he added.

The loss would be a nice wake-up call for DC, who remain second in the table with 16 points even as KKR consolidated their fourth spot with 10 points. Capitals take on heavyweights MI in their next match. Given MI’s current form, DC would start favourites.