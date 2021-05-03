Prithvi Shaw has been in ominous touch in the ongoing Indian Premier League season. From getting Delhi Capitals off to a great start to smashing six boundaries in the first over against Shivam Mavi, Prithvi is having the time of his life. On Sunday, Prithvi – who hit a 22-ball 37 blitz versus Punjab – was hit on his crotch by Riley Meredith and he was on his knees in pain right away.

Of the last ball of the third over, Shaw was hit and then he curiously pulled his pants and looked into it and then smiled. It was a 140 kmph delivery that hit the DC opener. Mohammed Shami was quick to enquire if he was doing fine.

Here is what happened:

Shaw not just got the Capitals off to a blazing start but also stitched a crucial 63-run stand with Shikhar Dhawan for the opening wicket while chasing a moderate 167 to win.

Shaw has already amassed 308 runs in the tournament at an average of 38. What strikes out is his strike rate, which is 166.49. He already has three fifties in the tournament and looks good for more.

Meanwhile, the Capitals cruised to a seven-wicket win to go top of the table again. They have won six games out of eight.