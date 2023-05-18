Prithvi Shaw's Celebration After Completing His 1st Fifty Of IPL 2023 Goes Viral- WATCH
Riley Rossouw's incredible knock of unbeaten 82 off 37 and Prithvi Shaw's fifty (54 off 38) powered DC to 213/2 against PBKS.
New Delhi: The 2023 edition of the IPL is a forgettable season for the Delhi Capitals. They became the first team to get out of the race to qualify for the playoffs. In total, Delhi played 13 matches and lost eight of them. On Wednesday, DC faced the Punjab Kings at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala and registered their fifth win of the season.
After being invited to bat first, the DC openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner added crucial runs before their captain was dismissed at the score of 46.
Even though the Australian top-order batter fell four short, Shaw scored a fine fifty. He scored just 34 runs in five matches for his side in the IPL 2023, but against Punjab, he found his mojo back as he smashed 54 off 38 deliveries. After reaching his half century, Shaw celebrated in a unique way. Several videos of his celebration are going viral all over the internet.
Shaw was dropped by the franchise for the last six games as he scored 12 runs against Lucknow Super Giants, 7 runs against Gujarat Titans, a duck against Rajasthan Royals, 15 runs against Mumbai Indians, and then another duck against RCB.
In a post match interview Shaw talked about his form and said, "I have thought a lot about batting. I have tried many different things in the 4 innings but nothing worked. I have come today with a blind mindset and will play my natural game watching the ball".
Tough Road Ahead For Punjab Kings in IPL 2023
DC posted a total of 213 runs for the loss of two wickets, riding on unbeaten scores of 82 runs from just 37 balls by Rilee Rossouw and 54 runs from 38 balls by Prithvi Shaw. In response to the 214-run target, the hosts could only manage to reach 198 for the loss of eight wickets.
The loss against Delhi Capitals blew PBKS' chances of making it to the IPL 2023 playoffs as they are currently in eighth place with 12 points after losing their seventh match of the season.
