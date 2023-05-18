Prithvi Shaw's Celebration After Completing His 1st Fifty Of IPL 2023 Goes Viral- WATCH

New Delhi: The 2023 edition of the IPL is a forgettable season for the Delhi Capitals. They became the first team to get out of the race to qualify for the playoffs. In total, Delhi played 13 matches and lost eight of them. On Wednesday, DC faced the Punjab Kings at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala and registered their fifth win of the season.

After being invited to bat first, the DC openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner added crucial runs before their captain was dismissed at the score of 46.

Even though the Australian top-order batter fell four short, Shaw scored a fine fifty. He scored just 34 runs in five matches for his side in the IPL 2023, but against Punjab, he found his mojo back as he smashed 54 off 38 deliveries. After reaching his half century, Shaw celebrated in a unique way. Several videos of his celebration are going viral all over the internet.

Here is the video: