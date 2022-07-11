Pro Kabaddi League: Rakesh Kumar Set To Leave Haryana Steelers, This Coach Will Take His Place

New Delhi: The former coach of Gujarat Giants, Manpreet Singh will become the next head coach of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) outfit Haryana Steelers. Rakesh Kumar was the head coach of the team in the eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League and will not continue in his role for the upcoming edition of the tournament. The last season wasn’t very fruitful for Haryana Steelers as the team failed to qualify for the playoffs after finishing on the seventh spot during the league phase. Haryana Steelers had many top players in their team but they failed to put on remarkable performances on the mat to make it out of the league stage of the tournament.

“After leaving the coaching of Gujarat Giants, Manpreet Singh is now going to take over as the coach for the team of Haryana. Manpreet Singh’s name can be announced on behalf of the Haryana Steelers team very soon,” a source close to developments told Khel Now.

He added, “Earlier, Rakesh Kumar was the head coach of Haryana but the performance of the team was not that good. Haryana’s team failed to reach the final under his supervision and due to this, the Haryana Steelers team have decided to change their management.”

Manpreet Singh played in the Pro Kabaddi League for a few seasons before taking up the coaching role in the tournament. He coached Gujarat Giants in many Pro Kabaddi League seasons and the team performed brilliantly under his tutelage.

Manpreet Singh took Gujarat Giants to the final of the Pro Kabaddi League in his first two seasons but failed to win the coveted title. Maybe this is the reason for him to leave the team before the start of a new season. He will look to win his first title as a coach in the Pro Kabaddi League with Haryana Steelers.