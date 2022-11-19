Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Benefits From NYP Programme, Feels Gujarat Giants Coach Ram Mehar Singh

New Delhi: Gujarat Giants coach Ram Mehar Singh feels the season 9 of Pro Kabaddi League is benefiting from the New Young Players’ (NYP) programme and is also contributing to overall success of players.

The experienced and decorated tactician asserted that NYP forms the very backbone of the league. “Season 9 has been outstanding so far, and each match has been very competitive, which is good for the league and the sport of kabaddi,” said Ram Mehar in a press statement.

“The NYPs are the backbone of the league. Each team has an NYP who can change the game situation on their own in a matter of minutes. And that is very good for the league,” he added.

The NYP is a new system that has been added in recent time where the players are scouted from Khelo India Games and Nationals. The players are then put in auction from where the teams pick them. Rakesh and Parteek Dhaiya are such products in the Gujarat Giants side and have performed well so far.

“There are a few New Young Players, such as Bharat of the Bengaluru Bulls who have done well. Rakesh and Parteek are also good players on the Gujarat team, and each team that has done well has had players from this programme standout.”

“And when one player from that programme does well, it motivates the others in the various teams to try and match that, all of which reflects on the team’s performances,” he said.

Looking ahead to the crucial Hyderabad phase of the season, Ram Mehar said that he’d like his team to pick up the momentum from the get-go and asked the fans to support them to the hilt.

“This is an important leg for us in Hyderabad. This is where we have to work on our position on the points table, and for that, we have to start well and win the initial games to build momentum. This will be a critical stage for us, and we want the fans to motivate and support our team,” he signed off.