Dream11 Team Prediction Mashonaland Eagles vs Matabeleland Tuskers Match 11 – Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Match ME vs MT in Harare: In the match no. 11 of the ongoing Pro50 Championship 2020, Mashonaland Eagles will take on table-toppers Matabeleland Tuskers in an exciting clash on Friday at the Takashinga Sports Club, Harare. Placed at the third spot in the points table, Eagles will look to make the most of their winning momentum to keep their playoff hopes alive. The likes of Tinashe Kamunhukamwe and Kudzai Maunze have done a decent job for Eagles with the bat for them and they would want the both of them to continue their job against Tuskers.

Meanwhile, Matabeleland Tuskers are the only unbeaten side in the competition as they have registered four out of four victories. Wth 10 points under their belt, Tuskers would like to continue their dream run and extend their winning streak by securing a win in this fixture. Brian Chari, Cunningham Ncube and Craig Ervine have performed excellently with the bat. They would aim to end the tournament on a high.

TOSS – The toss between Mashonaland Eagles and Matabeleland Tuskers will take place at 12.30 PM (IST).

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare, Harare.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Cunningham Ncube, Regis Chakabva

Batsmen Craig Ervine, Tony Munyonga, Elton Chigumbura (C)

All-Rounders – Sean Williams, Earnest Masuku, Wesley Madhevere (VC)

Bowlers – Chris Mpofu, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tapiwa Mufudza

ME vs MT Probable Playing XIs

Mashonaland Eagles: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Regis Chakabva (WK), Kudzai Maunze, Tony Munyonga, Elton Chigumbura (C), Wesley Madhevere, Patrick Mambo, Tapiwa Mufudza, Keith Jaure, Richard Ngarava, Daniel Jakiel.

Matabeleland Tuskers: Brian Chari (C), Cunningham Ncube (WK), Craig Ervine, Nkosana Mpofu, Sean Williams, Charles Kunje, Earnest Masuku, Luke Jongwe, Chris Mpofu, Ainsley Ndlovu, Sheunopa Musekwa.

ME vs MT SQUADS

Mashonaland Eagles: Regis Chakabva, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Elton Chigumbura (C), Chamu Chibhabha, Kudzai Maunze, Tony Munyonga, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Patrick Mambo, Wesley Madhevere, Faraz Akram, Tapiwa Mufudza, Keith Jaure, Trevor Garwe, Richard Ngarava, Daniel Jakiel.

Matabeleland Tuskers: Cunningham Ncube, Craig Ervine, Brian Chari (C), Nkosana Mpofu, Aarsh Jha, Charles Kunje, Sean Williams, Ernest Masuku, Milton Shumba, Chris Mpofu, Luke Jongwe, Ainsley Ndlovu, Sheunopa Musekwa

