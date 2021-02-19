Batting great Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun was bought by Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 Auction on Thursday. Arjun, who came into the auction pool for the first time went for a base price of INR 20 Lakh as Mumbai were the only franchise that bid for the lanky allrounder.

Arjun’s younger sister Sara Tendulkar congratulated his brother for getting picked in the cash-rich league. Sara posted a couple of stories about his brother’s big achievement.

In the first story, Sara shared a post from Mumbai Indians and wrote “Nobody can take this achievement away from you. It is yours.” While in the other she posted a photo alongside him.

Interestingly, Arjun’s father, Sachin also played for Mumbai Indians during his cricketing days as he also captained the franchise in the initial seasons.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians head coach Mahel Jayawardene called Arjun a very focused man and said there is going to be a big tag on his head because of his father Sachin.

“We’ve looked at it purely on a skill basis. I mean, there is going to be a big tag on his head because of Sachin. But, luckily, he’s a bowler, not a batsman. So I think Sachin will be very proud if he could bowl like Arjun,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Jayawardene as saying.

“I think it’s going to be a learning process for Arjun. He just started playing for Mumbai, and now the franchise. He will learn the ropes; he will evolve. He’s still young. A very focused young man,” he further said.

The former Sri Lanka captain feels that Mumbai have to give him time and not put a lot of pressure on him as he needed to get evolve naturally.

“We have to give him time and hopefully not put a lot of pressure on him either. Just let him evolve and work his way up, and that’s what we’re there to help him to do,” Jayawardene added.