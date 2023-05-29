CSK will compete against GT in an attempt to win the trophy for the fifth time in their 10th IPL final match. Moeen joined CSK in 2021 after being released by his old franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore.

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings' star all-rounder Moeen Ali posted a video of fans from his team bus while going to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, for the IPL final clash against Gujarat Titans on Monday.

Moeen Ali Shares Heartwarming Video Of CSK Fans

This season has been highly emotional for the CSK fans as there are speculations that this will be the last IPL for the legendary wicket-keeper batter, MS Dhoni as a player so they don't want to leave any chance to see their favorite and bid him a goodbye.

CSK fans have turned the city of Ahmedabad yellow for the IPL final, making it appear to be MS Dhoni's home ground in Chennai. Moeen shared a video on Instagram of fans cheering on the team as they made their way to the stadium.

The grand finale of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has been heavily affected by rain, disrupting the plans of Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, who eagerly await their turn to take the field.

Heavy rainfall has delayed the toss on Sunday. The rain had stopped around 8:55 pm and players began to warm up in anticipation of the start of the match, considering the cut-off time was 9:35 pm.

Before that could materialise, the rain came back with even greater intensity. The covers were put on again. The match officials felt that the game would not be able to take place. 00:06 IST (Monday, May 29) was the cut-off time, and the contest was called off at 22:54 IST and moved into a reserve day.

(with IANS inputs)