PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today’s Rebel WBBL Match 1

PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction Rebel WBBL

Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Dream11 Team Prediction Rebel WBBL 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s PS-W vs BH-W at North Sydney Oval: The excitement of T20 cricket continues as Rebel WBBL is all set to get underway on super Sunday in Down Under. In the tournament opener on Sunday, Perth Scorchers Women will take on defending champions Brisbane Heat Women at the North Sydney Oval. The Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 PS-W vs BH-W match will begin at 4.50 AM IST – October 25 in India. A few weeks after the men’s domestic season began in Australia, the women’s cricketers will also make their return to the field as the 2020 Women’s Big Bash League. Four matches will happen on the opening day of WBBL 2020. Recently, there was a series between England Women and West Indies Women. Also, the Indian women’s cricketers have arrived in the UAE to play the Women’s T20 Challenge. However, the Aussie female cricketers do not have enough match practice. Hence, it will be interesting to see how they perform in the WBBL. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Rebel WBBL Match 1 – PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Dream11 Tips, PS-W vs BH-W Probable Playing XIs, PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – Rebel WBBL.

TOSS: The Rebel WBBL 2020 match 1 toss between Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women will take place at 4.15 AM (IST) – October 25 in India.

Time: 4.50 AM IST.

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney.

PS-W vs BH-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

PS-W vs BH-W Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers Women: Sophie Devine (C), Beth Mooney, Amy Jones (wk), Nicole Bolton, Heather Graham, Chloe Piparo, Jemma Barsby, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel, Sarah Glenn, Samantha Betts.

Brisbane Heat Women: Maddy Green, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen (C), Georgia Redmayne (wk), Amelia Kerr, Nadine de Klerk, Laura Harris, Delissa Kimmince, Nicola Hancock, Mikayla Hinkley, Georgia Prestwidge.

PS-W vs BH-W Squads

Perth Scorchers Women (PS-W): Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney, Jemma Barsby, Nicole Bolton, Heather Graham, Emma King, Piepa Cleary, Amy Jones, Megan Banting, Mathilda Carmichael, Chloe Piparo, Geron Wyllie, Sarah Glenn, Samantha Betts, Taneale Peschel.

Brisbane Heat Women (BH-W): Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Nadine de Klerk, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Nicola Hancock, Delissa Kimmince, Mikayla Hinkley, Laura Harris, Georgia Prestwidge, Charli Knott, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Grace Sippel, Lilly Mills, Georgia Voll.

