PS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today’s Rebel WBBL Match 42

PS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction Rebel WBBL

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Dream11 Team Prediction Rebel WBBL 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s PS-W vs MS-W at Hurstville Oval, Sydney: In a top-of-the-table clash on Tuesday, Perth Scorchers Women will take on Melbourne Stars Women at the Hurstville Oval, Sydney. The Rebel WBBL 2020 PS-W vs MS-W match will begin at 9 AM IST – November 17 in India. Melbourne Stars have been the team to beat so far in the WBBL with six wins in seven completed games. Riding on the fortunes of Meg Lanning and Nat Sciver, the Stars have been absolutely brilliant with both bat and ball and are just one win away from qualification to the WBBL playoffs. Their opponents, the Scorchers have also done well this WBBL season with five wins in eight completed games. Their captain Sophie Devine has starred with the bat once again with the duo of Beth Mooney and Nicole Bolton chipping in with vital contributions regularly. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Rebel WBBL Match 42 – PS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Dream11 Tips, PS-W vs MS-W Probable Playing XIs, PS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – Rebel WBBL.

TOSS: The Rebel WBBL 2020 Match 42 toss between Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women will take place at 8.30 AM IST – November 17 in India.

Time: 9 AM IST.

Venue: Hurstville Oval, Sydney.

PS-W vs MS-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney

Batsmen: Mignon du Preez, Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning (VC)

All-rounders: Heather Graham, Nicole Bolton, Natalie Sciver (C)

Bowlers: Taneale Peschel, Sarah Glenn, T Flintoff, Alana King

PS-W vs MS-W Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers Women: Beth Mooney (C), Amy Jones (wk), Chloe Piparo, Heather Graham, Nicole Bolton, Megan Banting, Samantha Betts/Emma King, Jemma Barsby, Sarah Glenn, Taneale Peschel, Piepa Cleary.

Melbourne Stars Women: Meg Lanning (C), Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez, Natalie Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Erin Osborne, Tess Flintoff, Alana King, Nicole Faltum (wk), Sophie Day, Holly Ferling.

PS-W vs MS-W Squads

Perth Scorchers Women (PS-W): Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney, Jemma Barsby, Nicole Bolton, Heather Graham, Emma King, Piepa Cleary, Amy Jones, Megan Banting, Mathilda Carmichael, Chloe Piparo, Geron Wyllie, Sarah Glenn, Samantha Betts, Taneale Peschel.

Melbourne Stars Women (MS-W): Meg Lanning, Katherine Brunt, Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Bhavi Devchand, Mignon Du Preez, Holly Ferling, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum, Alana King, Anna Lanning, Erin Osborne, Nat Sciver, Annabel Sutherland and Elyse Villani.

