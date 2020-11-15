Shahid Afridi is once again grabbing eyeballs, this time for his new-look helmet – something that has rarely been used in cricket. During the PSL Qualifier between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings, Afridi resorted to a helmet that had the top bar of the grille removed. It looks dangerous and risky!

The problem is – there is a huge gap that could allow the ball to penetrate between the lower grille and the top half of the helmet – and could cause massive damage. Over the years, helmets have gone through tremendous evolution to ensure the safety of the cricketers, but the one used by Afridi during his 12-ball knock is extremely different and hence fans are reacting to his new innovation.

Sky Sports Cricket assistant producer Tanzil Khawaja reacted to Afridi’s new helmet. “Is it me or is Afridi’s helmet grille really dangerous? Seems to be very open around the eyes and mouth area,” he tweeted.

Is it me or is Afridi’s helmet grill really dangerous? Seems to be very open around the eyes and mouth area 🤨#PSL #MSvKK Tanzil Khawaja (@TanzilKhawaja) November 14, 2020

Here is how other fans reacted.

He knows no pakistani has the pace to bowl now 140 plus and bouncer..ghutno se upper ball ni feki jati..😂😂 Jatin sharma (@Jatin147sharma) November 14, 2020

To clear indicator that his age is catching up with him, he was likely having trouble sightening the ball from a regular helmet grill so he had to improvise. Just quit man. Bouncer (@3Bouncers) November 14, 2020

Not safe at all. Stop glorifying it. Corridor of uncertainty (@RohanPaul409) November 14, 2020

This can hurt him badly PaTriOTic BaLocH (@BalocH9951) November 14, 2020

Meanwhile, the match between the two sides ended in a tie. The Kings won the match in the Super Over. Afridi conceded 30 runs in three overs and picked up a wicket.