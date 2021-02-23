West Indian Chris Gayle and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, two of the biggest overseas stars in the ongoing Pakistan Super League, have left for home due to international commitments after appearing in just two matches each in the competition. Rashid Khan, whose team Lahore Qalandars has won both matches, has been called up to play against Zimbabwe. Gayle, whose team Quetta Gladiators has lost both their first two games, is due to play against Sri Lanka at home.

It was a great experience playing in the PSL for the first time and hopefully I can be back next year, Rashid said.

Rashid, who is very much in demand in leagues around the world including the IPL, impressed everyone with his leg spin bowling and all-round abilities in both the matches in Karachi.

Gayle, who hit a quickfire 68 on Monday at the National Stadium, said he felt sad having to leave the PSL so soon.

It’s sad that I have to leave PSL because I wanted to play the full season. I wanted to come here and dominate the PSL. I wanted to give the fans something to cheer about, he said after the match.

For me just to be playing cricket during a worldwide pandemic is very emotional and I am just happy that I can bring smiles and joy to some people with my cricket in these tough times, said Gayle, who is the only player to smash more than a thousand sixes in T20 cricket.

Gayle also said it was good to be back in Pakistan after 15 years as he last toured the country with the West Indies team in 2006.

He said it was good to score some runs before the Sri Lanka series and added that he wanted to bat deep down but was satisfied with the way he handled the bowlers.

Quetta Gladiators have signed South Africa’s Faf du Plessis as Gayle’s replacement and he has reached Karachi to complete a quarantine period.