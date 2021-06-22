PSL 2021 Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Eliminator 2 Live Streaming Cricket: When And Where to Watch ISL vs PES Live Stream Match Online And on TV

Live Streaming Cricket Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi

The second Eliminator of Pakistan Super League 2021 will take place between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Islamabad United was defeated in the qualifier by Multan Sultans by 31 runs whereas Peshawar Zalmi defeated Karachi Kings by five wickets in the first Eliminator to make their way into the second Eliminator.

ISL had topped the points table with eight wins from 10 matches but could not get going against Multan Sultans. Thus, they will look to be at their best in this do or die match. Peshawar Zalmi will have the momentum on their side after winning the first Eliminator against Karachi Kings.

Live Streaming PSL 2021 Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi

When is Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 Eliminator 2 match?

The Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 match will be played on Tuesday, June 22.

What are the timings of the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 Eliminator 2 match?

The Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 match will start at 9:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 9 PM IST.

Where is the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 Eliminator match being played?

The Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 Eliminator 2 match?

The Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 Eliminator 2 match?

The Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 match live streaming will be available on SonyLIV and FanCode app.

What are the predicted XIs for Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 Eliminator 2 match?

Islamabad United Usman Khawaja (c), Colin Munro, Brandon King, Asif Ali, Akhlaq Mohd (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Zafar Gohar, Fawad Ahmed, Hasan Ali and Akif Javed.

Peshawar Zalmi Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Imam ul Haq, Shoaib Malik, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan and Khalid Usman

ISL vs PES Full Squads

Peshawar Zalmi Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Kamran Akmal(w), Imam-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, Khalid Usman, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Wahab Riaz(c), Umaid Asif, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan, Abrar Ahmed, Waqar Salamkheil, Sameen Gul, Haider Ali, David Miller, Fabian Allen, Fidel Edwards, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, Mohammad Aamir Khan

Islamabad United Squad: Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Muhammad Akhlaq(w), Shadab Khan(c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faheem Ashraf, Akif Javed, Umar Amin, Zafar Gohar, Fawad Ahmed, Brandon King, Ali Khan, Muhammad Musa, Rohail Nazir, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer.