The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League has been postponed indefinitely after a rise in COVID-19 cases amongst the players. Fawad Alam was the first player to get diagnosed with the novel virus in PSL 2021 on Monday.

The PCB held a meeting with the team owners regarding the health concerns in the camps and decided to postpone the league with immediate effect. The decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which had started on 20 February.

“The PCB, as an immediate step, will focus on the safe and secure passage of all participants, and arrange repeat PCR tests, vaccines and isolation facilities to the six participating sides,” PCB said in the press release.

HBL PSL 6 POSTPONED PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, Director Commercial and Babar Hamid, will hold a media conference at the National Stadium at 3pm to provide further updates.

The cricket board has also confirmed that PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan and Director Commercial Babar Hamid, will hold a media conference at the National Stadium at 3 PM to provide further updates.

It has been reported on Wednesday that two foreign players and one support staff are the ones who have been tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of testing.

While three more cases were found positive on Thursday morning. Amidst the rise of cases in PCB, the organizing committee held a virtual meeting with the team owners and management on Thursday.

The PCB has confirmed that the tested players are from two different teams.

“Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed three more players from two different teams have tested positive for Covid-19 and they will now self-isolate for 10 days. The three players were not part of the sides that featured in Wednesday’s HBL Pakistan Super League 6 double-header, and had been tested in the afternoon after showing symptoms,” PCB stated in a press release.

Karachi Kings are currently leading the points table with three wins in two games while Quetta Gladiators are at the bottom with just one win.