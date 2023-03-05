PSL 2023: Star Batter Azam Khan's New Singer Avatar Takes Over The Internet - Watch

Islamabad United's dynamic batter Azam Khan has turned out to be one of the best new-generation talents from Pakistan. His ability to change the course of innings with his blazing style has won countless hearts of cricket fans.

However, there's another one of his avatars that is taking over the internet. This time it is his singing avatar that is taking over the fans' hearts.

During a post-match segment, Azam Khan revealed that he knows how to play guitar and even sing. After that, the anchors asked him to sing a few lines. He agrees to fulfill their requests and sings a few lines. The video of Azam Khan has taken over the internet. The fans are loving it and it is going viral at a rapid pace.

Azam Khan is a decent singer and plays the guitar so well too ? #HBLPSL8pic.twitter.com/9eUI9AUoWD

Azam Khan is currently the third-highest run-scorer in PSL 2023 with 242 runs from 6 matches with an astonishing batting average of 60.50. The fact that he comes to bat number 5 makes his stats more exciting.

Even during the last outing, he played a match-winning knock of 72 runs of 41 balls and helped his side chase down a 201 runs target from a desperate situation with four balls remaining. The Islamabad United would face Quetta Gladiators today on the 5th of march and get their spot in the top two on the points table. Quetta Gladiators on the other hand are at the bottom of the table with only one win in their six matches.